Quantcast

Media company Reach in early talks to buy certain JPI Media assets

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 18 (Reuters) - British media company Reach Plc said on Thursday it was in the early stages of discussions to buy certain assets of JPI Media, which publishes the Yorkshire Post and the Scotsman.

Shares of Reach, which publishes Daily Mirror, jumped as much as 9% after the news. By 0919 GMT, the stock handed back some of those gains and were up 4.7% at 84.65 pence.

Johnston Press, later renamed JPI Media, was bought by its bondholders last year after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

Sky had said that potential bidders for the i newspaper could include European media group Mediahuis, which agreed to buy Irish newspaper group INM for $163 million earlier this year.

JPI Media was not immediately available for comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar