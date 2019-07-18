Medallia prices IPO at $21, above the range

Medallia, which provides enterprise software used to analyze and improve user experience, raised $326 million by offering 15.5 million shares at $21, above the range of $16 to $18. Medallia plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol MDLA. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Wells Fargo Securities and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.
