Medallia IPO: 7 Things to Know About MDLA Stock

The Medallia (NYSE: MDLA ) IPO was launched today, which has proven to be a success overall.

The enterprise software management firm - which holds it down in Silicon Valley - went public today . Here are five things to be aware of:

The stock began trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker stock symbol MDLA.

The IPO was priced at $21 per share, an amount that is higher than the previous range that was predicted, which lay somewhere between $16 and $18.

The business added a higher number of shares in its offering as well, from 13.25 million to 14.325 million, a 7.5% increase, which is good for about $300.8 million.

Medallia's selling shareholders are rolling out an additional 1.175 million shares in the company's IPO, which is consistent with the plans it had provided previously.

The company said earlier in July that it would have more than 121 million shares outstanding after it went public, which would be good for a market valuation of $2.55 billion at the opening price.

MDLA stock is gaining about 76% today, with shares now trading at about $37 apiece.

Nearly 14.7 million shares traded hands for Medallia on this day, which could be the start of a new phase for the business.

Although it is based out of San Francisco, the business also has offices in other large global cities, including London, Munich and New York City.

