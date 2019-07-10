Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. ( MDRR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDRR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.79, the dividend yield is 14.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDRR was $4.79, representing a -50.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.75 and a 29.11% increase over the 52 week low of $3.71.

MDRR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDRR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.