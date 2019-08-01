MDU Resources (MDU) Earnings Beat Q2 Estimates, Revenues Up

MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU delivered second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 28%. Operating earnings increased 45.4% from the year-ago quarter's level. The upside was driven by strong operational performance as well as the positive impact of organic and acquisition growth.

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter amounted to $1,303.6 million, up 22.4% from $1,064.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline as well as the midstream segments increased 4.2% to $236.3 million. Revenues in the non-regulated pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, construction services as well as other segments increased 27.4% to $1,067.3 million.

Highlights of the Release

In the second quarter, operating expenses amounted to $1,206.3 million, up 21.7% from the prior-year quarter's figure of $990.6 million.

Operating income was $97.3 million, up 31.5% year over year.

The company incurred interest expenses of $25.4 million, up from $20.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

In the second quarter, the construction services business had backlog of $1.15 billion, up 30% from $888 million in 2018.

As of Jun 30, 2019, the construction materials business had backlog of $1.04 billion, up 42% from $731 million in 2018.

Financial Highlights

Total debt amounted to $2,470 million as of Jun 30, up from $1,853 million as of Jun 30, 2018.

The company's net cash used in operating activities in the first six months of 2019 was $22.9 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $176.6 million in the first six months of 2018.

Guidance

MDU Resources raised previously provided guidance for 2019 earnings per share (EPS), which was forecast in the range of $1.40-$1.55. The company currently expects 2019 EPS in the range of $1.45-$1.60, whose mid-point of $1.53 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.

Zacks Rank

