MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

MDU Resources Group, Inc. ( MDU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.203 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MDU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.53, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDU was $27.53, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.82 and a 21.12% increase over the 52 week low of $22.73.

MDU is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ). MDU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports MDU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.42%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDU Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDU as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ( FXU )

ProShares Trust ( REGL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXU with an increase of 2.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MDU at 3.97%.