MDU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.66, changing hands as high as $25.79 per share. MDU Resources Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.73 per share, with $29.62 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.70.
