MDP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Meredith Corp (Symbol: MDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.23, changing hands as high as $55.67 per share. Meredith Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDP's low point in its 52 week range is $47.4575 per share, with $62.40 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.61.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »