M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. ( MDC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.1, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDC was $36.1, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.86 and a 55.08% increase over the 52 week low of $23.28.

MDC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ). MDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.24. Zacks Investment Research reports MDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.09%, compared to an industry average of -8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( DGRS )

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY )

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FYT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an decrease of -1.43% over the last 100 days. DGRS has the highest percent weighting of MDC at 1.37%.