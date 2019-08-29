McKesson Corporation (MCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.1, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCK was $138.1, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.82 and a 30.15% increase over the 52 week low of $106.11.

MCK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) ( ABC ) and Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ). MCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.97%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCK as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH )

ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF ( QVAL )

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )

Pacer Funds ( COWZ )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ( RWL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWL with an decrease of -1.97% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of MCK at 4.77%.