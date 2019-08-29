Quantcast

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.1, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCK was $138.1, representing a -8.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.82 and a 30.15% increase over the 52 week low of $106.11.

MCK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) ( ABC ) and Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH ). MCK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MCK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.97%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MCK as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF ( PPH )
  • ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF ( QVAL )
  • SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF ( XHS )
  • Pacer Funds ( COWZ )
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ( RWL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWL with an decrease of -1.97% over the last 100 days. PPH has the highest percent weighting of MCK at 4.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar