MCHI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.37, changing hands as high as $58.47 per share. iShares MSCI China shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCHI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.45 per share, with $65.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.35.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »