McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

McGrath RentCorp ( MGRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MGRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.14, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGRC was $65.14, representing a -0.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.48 and a 42.07% increase over the 52 week low of $45.85.

MGRC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). MGRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports MGRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.63%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,