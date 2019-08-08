McDonald's: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years?

McDonald's ( MCD ) stock price has increased more than 2x from $97/share in August 2015 to $211/share in August 2019. The increase was primarily driven by continuous re-franchising and a sharp rise in margins, Revenue growth and strong margins are expected in 2019. A positive outlook has driven a sharp rise in the company's price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples.

McDonald's Revenue fell over the years due to re-franchising:

In the last 4 years McDonald's revenue has fallen from $25.4 billion in 2015 to $21 billion in 2018. The fall has been primarily due to the re-franchising initiative of the company.

The company has a goal of running 95% of its restaurants under the franchise model. (92.7% at the end of FY 2018)

US is one of the Primary Revenue markets:

US revenues have moved from $8.6 billion in 2015 to $7.7 billion in 2018. The fall as mentioned before is due to the company re-franchising the restaurants. Due to this Company Operated Restaurants in the US decreased from 1425 in 2015 to 685 in 2018.

US leads the contribution to Total Revenue for the group at 36.5% in 2018.

Trefis estimates the segment to contribute $8.1 billion in 2019 as the new restaurants get added.

International Lead Markets a close second to US in contribution to Total Revenue:

International Lead market revenues were a close second in the contribution to Total Revenue for the group at 36.1% in 2018.

International Lead market revenues fell in 2016 to $7.2 billion in revenues but have grown at a steady pace to $7.6 billion in 2018. This is primarily due to franchise restaurants increase by more than 2x, i.e. from 2,422 in 2015 to 5,216 in 2018.

Trefis estimates the segment to contribute $7.8 billion in 2019 as the average check goes higher and more restaurants get re-franchised.

Improvement In Profitability:

Due to the re-franchising initiatives and better comparable sales the company has seen continuous improvements in Net Income margin over the years (17.8% in 2015 to 28.2% in 2018). Trefis estimates the metric to increase to 29.5% in 2019.

Direct Expenses as % of Revenues has seen significant improvement over the years (59.7% in 2015 to 44.9% in 2018). This is due to better operational efficiency and continuous re-franchising. The metric is expected to decline further to 41% in 2019.

Finance costs as % of Revenues have been between 4-5% in the last couple of years and Trefis estimates it to remain around 4.3% in 2019.

The decrease in statutory tax rate reduced the company's Tax rate by a huge margin in 2018 (39.4% in 2017 to 24.2% in 2018). We expect it to slightly fall to 23.7% in 2019.

Further, Capex as % of revenue has also increased to 13% in 2018 and Trefis estimates the slight fall to around 12% in 2019.

Higher Multiple:

MCD's P/S multiple has improved from 3.7x in July 2015 to 7.9x in July 2019 while its P/E multiple has improved from 22.5x in August 2015 to 28.3x in August 2019.

Though, the company's global peers such as Yum Brands and Chipotle have seen their multiples fluctuate in the last few years. Domino's had a steady growth in its P/S multiple (3x in July 2015 to 3.8x in July 2018 ) before its drop back to 3 in July 2019 while its P/E multiple was steady between 36x-39x before falling to 27.3x in July 2019.

However, as of August 2019, MCD commands a higher multiple compared to its major peers, driven by the company's strategy to focus on re-franchising, improving operational efficiency, and introducing new initiatives like "Experience Of The Future" (EOTF) restaurants which will have self-serve kiosks and table service.

Higher multiple and a positive outlook bodes well for MCD's stock and fundamentals. As per McDonald's Valuation by Trefis, we have a price estimate of $233 per share for MCD's stock.

