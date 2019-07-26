Quantcast

McDonald's U.S. same-store sales beat expectations

Reuters


July 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp reported a stronger-than-expected rise in sales at established U.S. restaurants on Friday, as the world's largest burger chain benefited from national and local deals, including the 2 for $5 Mix and Match offer.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.7% in the second quarter ended June 30, above the 4.47% growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, including both U.S. and overseas operations, was largely flat at $5.34 billion, as the company moves to franchised from owned restaurants, which replaces sales with royalties.





