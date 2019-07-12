Quantcast

McDonald’s Free Fries Fridays 2019: How to Get Yours

By Karl Utermohlen,

McDonald's free fries Fridays are on the horizon.

The burger chain announced that you can get free fries on every Friday of July by using its app-this includes today, as well as July 19 and July 26. You will have to use Apple Pay on the company's mobile app to take advantage of the promotion; maybe we'll get free ice cream next year?

Today is the first day of the promotion, which is only a day before National French Fry Day. The way it works is you will have to shell out at least $1 on the McDonald's app using Apple Pay and voila, the business will serve you a free medium order of french fries to start off your weekend on the right note.

Making this happen is a simple process that begins with setting up Apple Pay on your iPhone (if you have one), including your financial information. You can then download the burger chain's app and set up an account.

Then, you go to the McDonald's app and click on the "Order" button, then "Deals," which you can follow with the "FREE Medium Fries with minimum purchase of $1" deal. You can add the deal to your mobile order, then select an order that is worth at least $1 in the app, and pay using Apple Pay for your free fries.

