McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $218.07, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCD was $218.07, representing a -1.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $221.93 and a 39.29% increase over the 52 week low of $156.56.

MCD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ) and Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ). MCD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MCD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.43%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary ( XLY )

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF ( DIVO )

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF ( DIA )

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF ( FDIS )

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF ( VCR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVO with an increase of 1.62% over the last 100 days. XLY has the highest percent weighting of MCD at 7.59%.