McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MKC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MKC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $158, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKC was $158, representing a -0.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.57 and a 37.43% increase over the 52 week low of $114.97.

MKC is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). MKC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.13. Zacks Investment Research reports MKC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.74%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF ( PSL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 8.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKC at 3.42%.