Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Maximus, Inc. ( MMS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.02, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMS was $76.02, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.83 and a 26.7% increase over the 52 week low of $60.

MMS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). MMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.35%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMS as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust ( USMF )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ( JKJ )

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( IWO )

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF ( VTWG )

iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 3.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMS at 1.28%.