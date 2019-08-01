Maxim's (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the figure declined 21.9% year over year but improved 9.6% on a sequential basis.





Revenues of $556.54 million came within the company's guided range of $540 million to $580 million. Notably, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $560 million and decreased 12% year over year. However, the figure increased 3% from the previous quarter.This can be attributed to sluggish demand environment, which impacted the company's end-market performance, especially in the industrial, consumer and, communications and data center markets.Following the release of fiscal fourth quarter results, the stock has plunged 7.7%. This can be attributed to weak outlook for fiscal first-quarter 2020 revenues and earnings owing to uncertainties in demand environment.Coming to price performance, shares of Maxim have gained 17.7% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry 's rally of 34%.





End-Market in Detail



Industrial: The company generated 29% of total revenues from this market during the reported quarter. Revenues in this market declined 20% from the prior-year quarter owing to weak demand conditions.



Automotive: This market yielded 25% of the company's revenues during the fiscal fourth quarter. Further, revenues were up 2% on a year-over-year basis. This can primarily be attributed to accelerating revenues from driver assistance content. Strong adoption rate of Maxim's battery management system products for electric vehicles also contributed to the results.



However, slowdown in the global auto production impacted the company's infotainment and auto body electronics businesses during the reported quarter.



Consumer: Maxim generated 25% of revenues from this market. Revenues in this market went down 7% year over year, owing to sluggishness in the smartphone market. This impact was partially mitigated by improved performance of the company's wearables and peripheral businesses.



Communications and Data Center: Revenues from this market accounted for 17% of the total revenues, declining 23% from the year-ago quarter. This was on account of weak performance of building block products during the reported quarter. Further, sluggish demand for Maxim's 100G laser driver products affected the segment's revenues.



Computing: This market accounted for 4% of the total revenues during the quarter under review. Revenues declined 8% year over year in this market.

