Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. ( MXIM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MXIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.55, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MXIM was $52.55, representing a -20.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.73 and a 12.67% increase over the 52 week low of $46.64.

MXIM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). MXIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports MXIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.89%, compared to an industry average of -14.1%.

