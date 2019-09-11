Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Maxar Technologies Inc. ( MAXR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.38, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAXR was $8.38, representing a -77.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.71 and a 118.8% increase over the 52 week low of $3.83.

MAXR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) and Nokia Corporation ( NOK ). MAXR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MAXR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 48.62%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.