MAURY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marui Limited (Symbol: MAURY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.30, changing hands as low as $40.97 per share. Marui Limited shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAURY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MAURY's low point in its 52 week range is $34.29 per share, with $49.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $41.27.
