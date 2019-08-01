Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Matthews International Corporation ( MATW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MATW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MATW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.15, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATW was $34.15, representing a -36.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.70 and a 5.89% increase over the 52 week low of $32.25.

MATW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). MATW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MATW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.09%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

