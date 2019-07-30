Matson, Inc. (MATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Matson, Inc. ( MATX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.61, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MATX was $40.61, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.96 and a 32.71% increase over the 52 week low of $30.60.

MATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). MATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.02%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MATX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MATX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MATX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Shipping ETF ( SEA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SEA with an increase of 1.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MATX at 4.79%.