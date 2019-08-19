Materion Corporation (MTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Materion Corporation ( MTRN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.12, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTRN was $59.12, representing a -17.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.97 and a 39.11% increase over the 52 week low of $42.50.

MTRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). MTRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports MTRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 38.38%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTRN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTRN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -16.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTRN at 4.3%.