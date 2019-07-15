Match Group (MTCH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Match Group (MTCH) closed at $73.08, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online dating company had gained 0.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MTCH as it approaches its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect MTCH to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $488.63 million, up 16.01% from the year-ago period.

MTCH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.66% and +16.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MTCH should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MTCH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MTCH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 38.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.97, which means MTCH is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MTCH has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.