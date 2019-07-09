Match Group (MTCH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Match Group (MTCH) closed at $72.10, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the online dating company had gained 0.53% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MTCH as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 9.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $488.63 million, up 16.01% from the prior-year quarter.

MTCH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.66% and +16.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MTCH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MTCH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MTCH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.15.

It is also worth noting that MTCH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MTCH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.