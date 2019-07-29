Match Group (MTCH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Match Group (MTCH) closed at $76.54, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the online dating company had gained 13.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MTCH as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect MTCH to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $488.63 million, up 16.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.66% and +16.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MTCH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MTCH is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MTCH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.26.

Investors should also note that MTCH has a PEG ratio of 2.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MTCH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.