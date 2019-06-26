Match Group (MTCH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Match Group (MTCH) closed the most recent trading day at $66.66, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online dating company had lost 4.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MTCH as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 9.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $488.63 million, up 16.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion, which would represent changes of +25.66% and +16.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MTCH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MTCH is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MTCH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.45, which means MTCH is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MTCH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.