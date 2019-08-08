Matador (MTDR) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups FY19 Oil Volumes

Matador Resources Company MTDR reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago figure of 41 cents.

Meanwhile, revenues of $242 million improved from the year-ago level of $211 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210 million as well.

Better-than-expected results were supported by higher production volumes and lower lease operating costs, partially offset by weak commodity price realizations.

Production Rises

During second-quarter 2019, total production volumes averaged 5,577 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) (comprising almost 60% oil), higher than 4,817 MBOE a year ago.

The average production volumes of oil were 36,767 barrels per day (Bbls/d), up from 29,740Bbls/d in second-quarter 2018. Natural gas production came in at 147.1 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from 139.2 MMcf/d a year ago. Record operation of six drilling rigs in the Delaware Basin aided the quarterly volumes of Matador.

Price Realization Falls

Realized price for oil (including derivatives) was recorded at $56.86 per barrel, down from $60.52 in the year-ago quarter. Also, natural gas price of $1.64 per thousand cubic feet was lower than $3.38 in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Expenses

The company's production taxes, transportation and processing costs declined to $3.86 per BOE from $4.17 in the year-ago quarter. Further, lease operating costs decreased from $5.19 per BOE in second-quarter 2018 to $4.72. However, plant and other midstream services operating expenses rose to $1.51 per BOE in the quarter from the year-earlier number of $1.18.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2019, Matador had cash and restricted cash of $84.8 million. Long-term debt totaled $1,483.6 million, which includes $205 million of borrowing under its credit agreement. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio is 44.6 %.

Capital Spending

The company spent $174 million through the second quarter of 2019. Matador allocated $159 million of the total amount to drill, equip and complete wells and $15 million toward midstream operations.

Guidance

Matador has updated its full-year guidance and expects oil production to increase to 13.3-13.45 million barrels from 12.9-13.3 million. Moreover, it anticipates full-year natural gas production to be in the range of 56-58 billion cubic feet (Bcf) higher than the prior projected band of 55-57 Bcf. And the total oil equivalent production is estimated to grow to 22.6-23.1 million BOE from 22-22.8 million BOE.

