CORRECTED-Mastercard to buy part of payments company Nets for $3.19 bln



Aug 6 (Reuters) - Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Tuesday said it would buy a majority of the corporate services businesses of European payments company Nets for about $3.19 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the company said in a statement.

