Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 08, 2019

Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $273.08, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MA was $273.08, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $273.08 and a 58.87% increase over the 52 week low of $171.89.

MA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) and Visa Inc. ( V ). MA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.99. Zacks Investment Research reports MA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.09%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF ( SPHQ )

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF ( SPMO )

Vanguard Information Tech ETF ( VGT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPAY with an increase of 21.9% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of MA at 6.76%.