Masco Corporation (MAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Masco Corporation ( MAS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MAS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.29, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAS was $39.29, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $41 and a 45.36% increase over the 52 week low of $27.03.

MAS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. ( TREX ) and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX ). MAS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MAS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.58%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF ( XHB )

iShares Trust ( ITB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 9.76% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of MAS at 4.57%.