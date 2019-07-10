Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ( MRVL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MRVL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that MRVL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.56, the dividend yield is .98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRVL was $24.56, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.74 and a 71.27% increase over the 52 week low of $14.34.

MRVL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). MRVL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.54. Zacks Investment Research reports MRVL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.63%, compared to an industry average of -29.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRVL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRVL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRVL as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMV )

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF ( RNLC )

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF ( PVAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNLC with an increase of 8.5% over the last 100 days. NUMV has the highest percent weighting of MRVL at 1.98%.