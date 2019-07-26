Maruti Suzuki India June-quarter profit dives, but tops estimates

Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India beats profit estimates on lower costs



By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday managed to beat market expectations for profit by keeping costs under check amid an industry-wide slowdown that has taken its toll on the sector.

The maker of the iconic Maruti 800 earned 14.36 billion rupees ($208.11 million) for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 19.75 billion rupees a year earlier.

The country's biggest automaker by market capital sold 402,594 vehicles in the three months ended June 30, down nearly 18% from a year earlier.

India is witnessing a slowdown in its auto sector, hit by a credit squeeze, higher insurance costs and a pile-up of inventory, prompting automakers including Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland Ltd to cut production.

A government push towards electric vehicles has also worried the traditional industry.

On Thursday, rival Tata Motors Ltd reported a bigger June-quarter loss of 36.98 billion rupees ($535.93 million), compared with a loss of 19.02 billion rupees a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki, which said it would cut production on surging inventories in May, recorded a 20% drop in raw material costs, helping reduce its overall expenses by 6%.

The company, majority owned by Japan'sSuzuki Motor Corp , said in April it would phase out all diesel cars, starting April next year.

The automaker's shares were up 1.9% in afternoon trade, compared with the broader Mumbai market that was up 0.2%.

($1 = 69.0033 Indian rupees)