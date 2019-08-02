Maruti Suzuki India cuts temporary workforce by 6% as sales sink

Reuters





By Sudarshan Varadhan and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India's biggest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , has cut the number of workers it employs on temporary contracts following a plunge in vehicle sales, it told Reuters.

The auto industry, which accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output, is going through one of its worst slowdowns in nearly a decade, with vehicle sales falling rapidly and little sign of a revival anytime soon.

It is the first time the reduction has been reported. The listed company doesn't have to disclose reductions in temporary workers.

Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Japan'sSuzuki Motor Corp , said it had not reduced its permanent workforce -- which numbered 15,892 at the end of March -- over the past year but declined to say whether further reductions were planned.

It said previously that it had cut production by 10.3% in the first six months of the year.

Maruti Suzuki, which produces about one in two of the passenger vehicles sold in Asia's third-largest economy, on Thursday reported a 33.5% decline in sales in July to 109,265 vehicles compared with July 2018.