Quantcast

Maruti Suzuki India beats profit estimates on lower costs

By Reuters

Reuters


By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday managed to beat market expectations for profit by keeping costs under check amid an industry-wide slowdown that has taken its toll on the sector.

The maker of the iconic Maruti 800 earned 14.36 billion rupees ($208.11 million) for the first quarter ended June 30, compared with 19.75 billion rupees a year earlier.

The country's biggest automaker by market capital sold 402,594 vehicles in the three months ended June 30, down nearly 18% from a year earlier.

India is witnessing a slowdown in its auto sector, hit by a credit squeeze, higher insurance costs and a pile-up of inventory, prompting automakers including Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland Ltd to cut production.

A government push towards electric vehicles has also worried the traditional industry.

On Thursday, rival Tata Motors Ltd reported a bigger June-quarter loss of 36.98 billion rupees ($535.93 million), compared with a loss of 19.02 billion rupees a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki, which said it would cut production on surging inventories in May, recorded a 20% drop in raw material costs, helping reduce its overall expenses by 6%.

The company, majority owned by Japan'sSuzuki Motor Corp , said in April it would phase out all diesel cars, starting April next year.

The automaker's shares were up 1.9% in afternoon trade, compared with the broader Mumbai market that was up 0.2%.

($1 = 69.0033 Indian rupees)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar