Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. ( MMLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.98, the dividend yield is 16.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMLP was $5.98, representing a -58.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.32 and a 13.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.28.

MMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). Zacks Investment Research reports MMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 57.89%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.