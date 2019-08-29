Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ( MLM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $252.17, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLM was $252.17, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $258.37 and a 67.28% increase over the 52 week low of $150.75.

MLM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) and Teck Resources Ltd ( TECK ). MLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.04. Zacks Investment Research reports MLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.47%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF ( RTM )

Global X Funds ( PAVE )

AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ )

Oppenheimer ETF Trust ( OSIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 7.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLM at 5.53%.