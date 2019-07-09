Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMC was $102, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.95 and a 37.28% increase over the 52 week low of $74.30.

MMC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Aon plc ( AON ) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WLTW ). MMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.43%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( SPMV )

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF ( SUSA )

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( LGLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 13.33% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of MMC at 2.36%.