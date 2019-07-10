Marsh & McLennan's Unit Ties Up With Corridor Platforms

Marsh & McLennan 's MMC global management consulting unit Oliver Wyman along with the market-leading risk management platform, Corridor Platforms, recently announced a strategic partnership to offer banks and non-bank financial institutions solutions and help update and digitize credit extension, transactions and end-to-end risk management.



The tie-up will combine Corridor Platforms' unique, modular and cloud-based risk management platform that assists in credit modeling, loan valuation and real-time policy execution with Oliver Wyman's competence in risk management, such as next-generation risk analytics, model development and data or process management.



Armed with rich experience in risk analytics, Oliver Wyman expects to convince its clients for adopting advanced processes and technology.



Notably, Corridor is the perfect partner for this strategic move as it has first-hand experience in this area and also launched an integrated solution that allows companies to take a step forward in the direction of state-of-the-art analytics in risk and more.



This new platform would easily boost the efficiency and capability of decision-making across the customer lifecycle, allowing clients to unveil real business advantages from their investments in big data and analytics. The solution will cater to customers in a way that they can fully utilize their assets and existing capabilities and at the same time integrate with the fast-emerging open source technologies.



There are many solutions out there that help extract new data sources and enable experimentation with the machine learning-based models but this Corridor Platforms service works on how to assimilate the same with internal advancements in current systems.



Marsh & McLennan has always been active when it comes to alliances and acquisitions in order to enter new geographies, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses, develop new segments and specialize within its prevalent operations.



Strategic collaborations also drive the capability of the company's peers, such as Aon plc AON , and allow it to evolve as one of the largest insurance brokers. Brown & Brown Inc.'s BRO impressive growth is also attributable to organic and inorganic means across all segments.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 20.2% in a year's time, underperforming its industry 's growth of 34.2%.



