Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% on the back of higher revenues. Also, the bottom line improved 7.3% year over year.

Moreover, Marsh & McLennan's consolidated revenues were $4.3 billion, up 16% on an underlying basis. This upside is majorly attributable to the Risk and Insurances Services plus Consulting Segments. Further, the top line slightly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Meanwhile, total operating expenses of $3.7 billion in the second quarter were up 20.6% year over year due to high compensation and benefits plus other operating expenses.

Quarterly Segmental Results

Risk and Insurance Services

Revenues at the Risk and Insurance Services segment were $2.6 billion, up 3% on an underlying basis. Adjusted operating income was up 21% to $641 million from the prior-year quarter's level.

Marsh, a unit within this segment, generated revenues of $2.2 billion, up 4% on an underlying basis. In U.S./Canada, underlying revenues rose 5%. Underlying revenue growth from international operations includes 7% of the metric in Asia Pacific, flat in EMEA and 4% in Latin America.

Another unit under this segment - Guy Carpenter - displayed 3% revenue decline on an underlying basis to $392 million in the quarter under review.

Consulting

The Consulting segment's revenues rose 5% on an underlying basis. Also, adjusted operating income increased 14% year over year to $305 million.

A unit within this segment - Mercer - reported revenues of $1.3 billion, up 2% on an underlying basis. Wealth's revenues were flat on an underlying basis.

Another unit, Oliver Wyman Group, registered revenues of $540 million, up 13% on an underlying basis.

Financial Update

Marsh & McLennan exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of nearly $1.3 billion, up 21.4% from the figure at 2018 end.

As of Jun 30, 2019, Marsh & McLennan's total assets were $32.1 billion, up 49% from the tally at year-end 2018.

Total equity was $8.3 billion, up 10% from the level at year-end 2018.

Business Update

The company completed the pending buyout of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT) in April 2019.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

The company bought back shares worth $100 million in the second quarter. In May, its board of directors also announced a 10% quarterly dividend hike effective the third quarter.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have already reported second-quarter results, the bottom-line figures of The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV earnings missed the consensus mark.

