Marriott Vacations Worldwide Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VAC

In trading on Friday, shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.96, changing hands as low as $90.24 per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VAC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.675 per share, with $126.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $90.74.
