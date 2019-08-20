Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Marriott International ( MAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $130.57, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAR was $130.57, representing a -9.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.24 and a 29.77% increase over the 52 week low of $100.62.

MAR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ). MAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.9%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAR as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF ( JHMC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMC with an increase of 1.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAR at 2.21%.