Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Marlin Business Services Corp. ( MRLN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MRLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that MRLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.77, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRLN was $22.77, representing a -22.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.50 and a 30.04% increase over the 52 week low of $17.51.

MRLN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MRLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports MRLN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.24%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.