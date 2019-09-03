Shutterstock photo

Marks & Spencer to be kicked out of FTSE 100 for first time



LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Marks & SpencerMKS.L will berelegated from London's FTSE 100 .FTSE index for the firsttime since the inception of the blue-chip index in 1984,according to Reuters calculations based on Tuesday's closingprices.

The 135-year old retailer's shares were valued at 3.7billion pounds ($4.54 billion), making it the 115th mostvaluable stock among London-listed companies, according toclosing data.

FTSE Russell, London Stock Exchange-owned index provider,requires companies to be ranked 110 or higher to be a part ofthe FTSE 100 index.

FTSE Russell said on Monday that high-street icon was amongthe likely companies to be excluded from the UK blue-chip indexbased on Friday's closing prices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25T1O3($1 = 0.8145 pounds)