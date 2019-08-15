Markets steady after falls, sentiment still shaky

Reuters
BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks steadied on Thursday after falls in the previous session in negative global investor sentiment and on data signalling a slowdown in the eastern region's fast-growing economies.
Polish, Romanian and Croatian markets were closed on Thursday for national holidays.
"The Hungarian stock market closed yesterday'a session with a significant drop, and even though we could see some positive correction this morning we expect a decline in the longer term," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
The Hungarian forint is expected to continue trading in a range between 323 and 326 to the euro, with investors focusing on Friday when two rating agencies -- Fitch and Standard and Poor's -- are expected to review Hungary's credit rating, analysts said.
At 0800 GMT the forint was flat at 325.52 versus the euro.
The Polish zloty fell to a 13-month low on Wednesday.
"The zloty has been under significant pressure over the past few weeks, driven in part by sharp declines in the Polish banking equity index," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"The slowdown in Germany is also having some impact, with Polish GDP slowing in 2Q this year."
The Polish economy expanded 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, down from 4.7% in the previous quarter.
Analysts, though, expect Poland and Hungary - where second-quarter growth eased to 4.9% from a 15-year high of 5.3% - to slow in the coming quarters and next year as the eurozone -- and thus Germany -- slows.
Hungary expects to introduce two more economic stimulus programs next year as growth slows in the European Union, its main trading partner, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said late last month.
Orban's economic policy has focused on maintaining an economic growth rate exceeding the EU average by 2 percentage points. In June, the government announced a first batch of measures, including tax cuts, to boost job creation.
|
|
CEE MARKETS
|
SNAPSHOT
|
AT 1002 CET
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
bid
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Czech crown
|
|
25.9000
|
25.8700
|
-0.12%
|
-0.75%
|
Hungary forint
|
|
325.5200
|
325.6300
|
+0.03%
|
-1.36%
|
Polish zloty
|
|
4.3769
|
4.3745
|
-0.05%
|
-1.99%
|
Romanian leu
|
|
4.7265
|
4.7226
|
-0.08%
|
-1.53%
|
Croatian kuna
|
|
7.3870
|
7.3873
|
+0.00%
|
+0.31%
|
Serbian dinar
|
|
117.5400
|
117.7000
|
+0.14%
|
+0.65%
|
Note: daily change
|
calculated from
|
|
1800 CET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latest
|
Previous
|
Daily
|
Change
|
|
|
|
close
|
change
|
in 2019
|
Prague
|
|
1032.76
|
1030.4300
|
+0.23%
|
+4.68%
|
Budapest
|
|
40110.58
|
40137.22
|
-0.07%
|
+2.48%
|
Warsaw
|
|
2078.39
|
2078.39
|
+0.00%
|
-8.71%
|
Bucharest
|
|
9052.10
|
9052.10
|
+0.00%
|
+22.60%
|
Ljubljana
|
|
862.89
|
862.89
|
+0.00%
|
+7.29%
|
Zagreb
|
|
1890.63
|
1890.63
|
+0.00%
|
+8.11%
|
Belgrade
|
|
743.06
|
745.36
|
-0.31%
|
-2.45%
|
Sofia
|
|
576.96
|
582.55
|
-0.96%
|
-2.94%
|
|
|
BONDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Yield
|
Spread
|
Daily
|
|
|
(bid)
|
change
|
vs Bund
|
change in
|
Czech Republic
|
|
|
|
|
spread
|
2-year
|
|
1.1120
|
0.1050
|
+199bps
|
+11bps
|
5-year
|
|
0.7540
|
0.0340
|
+164bps
|
+3bps
|
10-year
|
|
0.9020
|
-0.0090
|
+155bps
|
-1bps
|
Poland
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-year
|
|
1.5060
|
-0.0050
|
+238bps
|
+0bps
|
5-year
|
|
1.6250
|
-0.0030
|
+251bps
|
+0bps
|
10-year
|
|
1.7590
|
-0.0010
|
+241bps
|
+0bps
|
|
FORWARD
|
RATE
|
AGREEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
3x6
|
6x9
|
9x12
|
3M interbank
|
Czech Rep
|
|
1.98
|
1.79
|
1.53
|
2.14
|
Hungary
|
|
0.28
|
0.28
|
0.32
|
0.26
|
Poland
|
|
1.69
|
1.61
|
1.55
|
1.72
|
Note: FRA quotes
|
are for ask prices
|
|
|
|
**************************************************************
|