MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. ( MKTX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MKTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MKTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $340.63, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKTX was $340.63, representing a -8.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $373.98 and a 97.94% increase over the 52 week low of $172.09.

MKTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and CME Group Inc. ( CME ). MKTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports MKTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.04%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKTX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI )

Innovator IBD 50 ETF ( FFTY )

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE )

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 14.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKTX at 6.66%.