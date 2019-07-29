Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,293.33 down -36.88 points

Monday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,293.33. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 1.86 billion. Declining stocks led advancers by 1.67 to 1 ratio. There were 1178 advancers and 1971 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 44 stocks reached a 52 week high and 61 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.35% for the day; a total of -27.87 points. The current value is 7,989.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL ) had the largest percent change down (-3.5%) while Mylan N.V. ( MYL ) had the largest percent change gain rising 12.57%.



The Dow Jones index closed up .11% for the day; a total of 28.9 points. The current value is 27,221.35. Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) had the largest percent change down (-3.81%) while Intel Corporation ( INTC ) had the largest percent change gain rising 1.78%.