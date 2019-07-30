Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,273.61 down -19.72 points

Tuesday's session closes with the NASDAQ Composite Index at 8,273.61. The total shares traded for the NASDAQ was over 2.02 billion.

Advancers stocks led declining by 1.62 to 1 ratio. There were 1956 advancers and 1204 decliners for the day. On the NASDAQ Stock Exchange 56 stocks reached a 52 week high and 34 those reaching lows totaled. The most active, advancers, decliners, unusual volume and most active by dollar volume can be monitored intraday on the Most Active Stocks page.

The NASDAQ 100 index closed down -.46% for the day; a total of -36.61 points. The current value is 7,952.47. JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) had the largest percent change down (-3.09%) while Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) had the largest percent change gain rising 6.44%.



The Dow Jones index closed down -.09% for the day; a total of -23.33 points. The current value is 27,198.02. Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ) had the largest percent change down (-6.42%) while Procter & Gamble Company (The) ( PG ) had the largest percent change gain rising 3.8%.